The Roots declare the show must go on, turning their annual Roots Picnic into a virtual festival experience. The “hardest working band in show business” announced that their festival will livestream on YouTube Saturday, June 27 with performances from D Nice, Earthgang, G Herbo, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Musiq Soulchild, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Snoh Aalegra, and SZA,.

Throughout the concert, celebrities such as Chris Paul, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Lin Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, and Tracee Ellis Ross will appear to remind viewers of the importance of registering to vote in this year’s elections. Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote is a sponsor, with volunteers who will text voters throughout the show. Volunteers can sign up here.

The Roots’ manager Shawn Gee, who is also president of Live Nation Urban, said in the press release, “Historically, Questlove & Black Thought have always been very active participants in the voting process, however I felt that it was imperative that this year I open up both The Roots and my Live Nation Urban platforms as vehicles for both voter education and voter registration. Our goal is to aggressively impact change and we’re going to have some fun while doing so. This year, we are incredibly proud to partner with Mrs. Obama’s When We All Vote to ensure our audience has the resources they need to register and vote in November’s election.”

For more information on We All Vote’s involvement with the Roots Picnic click here.

Tune in to The Roots’ YouTube channel 6/27 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.