The Selector is a new regular series where we commission a continuous mix from an electronic artist and then talk to them about what inspired it. There are no rules. Each artist can base their mix around a theme, around a feeling or sound, or just whatever music they’re excited to share.

Last year Montreal-based pop percussionist Petra Glynt made one of the most exciting debuts with her album This Trip. The album ranked on our list of 20 Best Electronic Albums of 2017 and for good reason: Glynt (aka Alexandra Mackenzie) writes gorgeously ambitious pop songs that move with geothermal rhythms that connect to your core. Her classically-trained vocals make calls to action, or get used in weird synth patches that help to further color the expressive world she builds with her music.

Mackenzie’s contribution to our Selector mix series is equally hard to place. Starting with Holly Herndon’s glitchy sun salutation and making its way to The Blow’s “Get Up,” the emphasis in this mix is pop music that rides that fine line between accessibility and originality. We talked with Mackenzie about the inspiration for the half hour mix, how listening to music plays into her own writing process as well as what we can expect from her in the coming year.

Do you have a specific concept for this mix? What is it and why?

I think the concept is embracing unique voices in sound and honest experimental music.

Was there a particular song that you knew you had to have on here? Tell me about it.

I had to put New Chance’s “Something Shared.” She’s an incredible multi-disciplinary artist. This song is from a soundtrack to a dance piece she made called Rose Porn. I experienced the dance performance which she accompanied live and it was amazing. She has sooooo much music that she performs live, but for some reason, I have the tip of the iceberg in my collection.

What’s the ideal environment to enjoy this mix? Are people going to want to party or kick back?

This mix kind of starts slow and trancy, then gets real weird, then tells you to get up and do something with your life, so I guess it might be ideal for empowering oneself to get out of the house? LOL.