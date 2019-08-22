The First Episode Of ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Doubles As A Music Video For His New Single ‘So What?’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vince Staples’ acting chops should be no secret by now, but in his first episode of The Vince Staples Show — which doubles as a music video for his new single, “So What?” — his stage fighting skills are put to the test as well when what should be a simple trip to the barbershop goes horribly wrong.

In the intro to the four-minute clip, Vince receives an offer to perform for Malia Obama’s 21st birthday party, but needs a haircut before he can commit. Unfortunately it’s Monday, and “Black people don’t cut hair on Mondays.” At the suggestion of one of a moving company employee, he decides to visit a shop in Pasadena called “Katching All Fades” — an ominous sign, to be sure.

If you’re from LA, you can probably guess what happens next. I won’t spoil it here, but Vince puts on an impressive display ahead of the clip’s hilarious anticlimax. The song from the episode, “So What?” is also available as as separate stream, which you can check out below.

Judging from the first episode, it looks like The Vince Staples Show is going to be an expansive promotional effort for Vince’s next project, the follow-up to his 2018 mixtape FM! If you’re one of Vince’s “15 fans,” you can also catch more of his deadpan acting style in the upcoming movie Punk and the Cartoon Network show, Lazor Wulf, in which he plays the titular character.