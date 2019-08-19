It’s been less than a year since Vince Staples dropped his most recent album, FM!, but he’s already teasing something new. The big question is: What exactly is it? In a tweet that included a clip of an interview between Staples and Jemele Hill, Spotify wrote that the “project” is “coming sooner than you think,” and Staples said of it in the video, “We’re doing a project called The Vince Staples Show, and it’s not necessarily an album or anything… I don’t really know what it is, but we’ll see what they call it in the comments and we’ll go with that.”

Whatever it is, Staples just shared a trailer for it. The The Vince Staples Show official trailer doesn’t appear to be a promo for a musical project, as there’s not a second of music in it. Instead, it looks more like Vince Staples made his own TV show, or perhaps a web series. The minute-long clip begins with Staples having a seemingly serious conversation with two kids, who sit in the back seats of his car. It’s quickly revealed that the situation isn’t as tense as it initially appears, and whatever The Vince Staples Show is, it’s definitely an opportunity for the rapper to show off his clever and funny wit. The project, which the trailer calls an “all new original series,” is set to drop on August 22.

The Vince Staples Show will be his first release since signing with Motown Records. Whether or not The Vince Staples Show includes a musical component, it looks like Staples will have some new sounds coming soon, as he previously said he’d have new music out this month.

Watch the trailer for The Vince Staples Show above.