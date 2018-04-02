Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tamara Lindeman is the woman behind the Toronto-based folk band, The Weather Station, and she is about to take the crew on the road in support of their excellent self-titled record from 2017. The fifth record from the band found Lindeman and crew stretching even farther beyond the quietly strummed folk-rock that typified their past work, and moving farther into more rhythmic, up-tempo territory. It’s not quite rock, but it’s far beyond her earlier acoustic moments. One track on the album particularly indicative of that on the new album is “Impossible,” and today the band have shared an accompanying video for the track to help kick off their tour.

In the clip, Lindeman confronts the impossible in the form of three unrelenting women who interrupt and interpret her every movement throughout the day, from the moment she wakes up in the morning, to getting dressed, eating breakfast, and all the way through her guitar playing. Her frustration and discomfort with being a human barbie doll is underscored by the tension in the song, until finally the women begin dancing to the song themselves, and eventually Lindeman joins them, as though the music finally overcame their ability to control her. Regardless, it’s a surreal, funny clip, watch it above and if you get a chance go check out The Weather Station on tour, full dates here.