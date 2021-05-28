More than a year after he shared his celebrated album, After Hours, with the world, The Weeknd teamed up with Ariana Grande to deliver a new remix of “Save Your Tears.” The collaboration marked the third time the duo worked on a song together following 2014’s “Love Me Harder” and last year’s “Off The Table” each from Grande’s My Everything and Positions albums, respectively. The “Save Your Tears” remix arrived at the height of the singers’ stardom but they had yet to perform the song together in what fans hoped would be an epic moment. That changed on Thursday when The Weeknd and Grande brought their talents to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Weeknd walked onto the award stage to begin his portion of the song. Clearing through his verse as blue and purple neon lighting shined above him, viewers were greeted by the surprise arrival of Ariana Grande who emerged from backstage to begin her own verse. The performance as a whole was solid and it showed the well-established chemistry the two singers held between each other.

The performance comes after The Weeknd took home a whopping ten awards at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. His wins came in categories that included Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, and Top R&B Album. He also teased new music from a new era during the award show. As for Grande, she recently got married to her fiance Dalton Gomez in what was a small yet intimate ceremony.

You can watch the performance in the video above.