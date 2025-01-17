The cost of the recent Los Angeles County wildfires has yet to be totaled, but the city has received some help in the form of a big donation from The Weeknd, who gave $1 million to several funds dedicated to wildfire relief. In partnership with World Food Program USA and The Weeknd’s own XO Humanitarian Fund, the “Blinding Lights” singer has committed the donations to the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and LA Regional Food Bank. The announcement came after word that he’d delayed the release of his album, as well as his Rose Bowl concert to celebrate its release, in response to the devastating (un)natural disaster.

Despite being from Toronto, The Weeknd has spent a considerable amount of his time in Los Angeles, which he’s called home for the past decade. He counts among his neighbors actor Jim Carrey, who appeared in his “Out Of Time” video after hanging out with the singer on his 30th birthday and was even part of the rollout for his album, Dawn FM.

The Weeknd recently held his Spotify Billions Club Live concert at Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Airport, where he pledged “all new everything” in 2025, including a new album, tour, film, and possibly even a new stage name, which he’s been teasing for a while. Suffice to say, he loves LA, and joins those grieving the region’s recent climate catastrophe.