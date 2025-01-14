The Weeknd could soon retire his stage moniker. But before he does, the “Open Hearts” singer will treat fans to seemingly one last album (Hurry Up Tomorrow) along with a with a supporting tour.

Last month, The Weeknd treated Los Angeles fans to his upcoming era during Spotify’s Billions Club Live. Sadly, his onstage follow-up has been scrapped. Today (January 13), on Instagram, The Weeknd announced his decision to cancel his Rose Bowl concert in the wake of the LA Fires. In addition, Hurry Up Tomorrow has been postponed.

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th,” he wrote. “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impact during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.”

He closed: “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

In the refunded details, patrons are told anyone who secured their tickets by way of Ticketmaster, monies will be “issued automatically.” On the other hand, if tickets were purchased through a third-party reseller, such as StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc., you are encouraged to contact the platform’s customer service department.