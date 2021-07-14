The Weeknd had a monster year in 2020 thanks to his fourth album, After Hours. With a huge world tour set to begin next year, some might have expected the singer to rest up before hitting the road. But for the last few months he’s been teasing that he’s planning to release new music, which he hinted at again on Tuesday.

we gettin’ there 💿 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

really proud of this one. wow… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc… 🤌🏾 🎶 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work… 🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

the tour is gonna be MADNESS 😅 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

In a string of posts on Twitter, The Weeknd seemed to confirmed that a new project could arrive before the After Hours tour. “We gettin’ there [CD emoji],” he wrote, adding, “Really proud of this one. Wow… Massaging it now, being sweet to it. Giving it some tlc…” The singer then clarified what to expect. “Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work… [sunset emojis],” he wrote referencing “the dawn,” which he teased at the Billboard Music Awards back in May. He added, “The tour is gonna be MADNESS.”

The Weeknd first started teasing new music en route through a string of tweets back in April. “Made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” he wrote in one tweet before adding, “nothing’s ever random… now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.”

