The Weeknd Has Been Honored With His Own Day By Toronto’s Mayor

The Weeknd has collected a number of accolades throughout his career. From Grammy awards to No. 1 albums and a plethora of platinum plaques, the Toronto singer has seen success in all corners of his career. Now, just hours before he’s set to take the stage for the Super Bowl LV halftime show, The Weeknd can add another accomplishment to his lengthy resume: receiving his own day in his hometown of Toronto.

Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl. Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow. pic.twitter.com/8Pa3H8qDBT — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 7, 2021

The news was shared on Sunday by Toronto mayor John Tory who shared a screenshot of the announcement to Twitter with a caption that read, “Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl.” He added, “Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow.”

In his full statement, Tory celebrated The Weeknd for quickly becoming “one of the world’s most popular musicians with over 75 million records sold worldwide and the #1 and #2 streaming albums in history,” as well as being “only the third Canadian ever to perform live at one of the world’s most watched events,” that being the Super Bowl halftime show. After listing a few more highlights that appear on The Weeknd’s resume, Toronto’s mayor delivered one last dose of appreciation to the singer. “Toronto is proud that one of its own, The Weeknd, has achieved such enormous popularity both here at home and on the world stage,” he said.

You can read the full announcement from Toronto’s mayor above.