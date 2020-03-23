The Weeknd Loses His Head In The Gory Video For ‘In Your Eyes’

Just a few days after releasing his new album After Hours, The Weeknd followed up with a deluxe version of the project featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, and more. Just hours after that, he followed up yet again with the video for “In Your Eyes,” which continues the loose narrative of the album’s previous videos, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

Directed by Anton Tammi, the video opens with The Weeknd, still bloodied from his prior adventures, waiting in an elevator and joined by an arguing couple. He flashes a kitchen knife right before the doors close and the video cuts to its title card, imprinted over a nighttime shot of downtown Los Angeles’ skyline. The woman from the elevator, covered in blood, runs into a phone booth (lol) and tries to call for help as she is watched over from a nearby building by a stoic The Weeknd, who clearly has more mayhem in mind. The rest of the video follows his stalker-y pursuit of the woman, who ultimately gets the upper hand. Things don’t turn out so well for Abel, who ends the video minus a few body parts — actually, minus his whole body. Don’t watch this if you’ve just eaten.

Watch the bloody “In Your Eyes” video above.

After Hours is out now on The Weeknd XO/Republic Records. Get it here.