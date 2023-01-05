The Weeknd is giving his fans deja vu. January 2022 welcomed Dawn FM, his immersive fifth album, and January 2023 finds The Weeknd pulling more from his Dawn FM vault. The record-breaking artist was asked last week how he felt about Dawn FM‘s impending one-year anniversary, and he responded, “i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish.”

Today, January 4, he took his tease one step further.

“Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it,” The Weeknd posted along with a 21-second clip. Dawn FM dropped on January 7, 2022, so the full video can be expected this Saturday.

Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/fvo2Tiqj8c — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 4, 2023

Prior to this “Is There Someone Else?” development, The Weeknd closed out last year by contributing “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” to the Avatar: The Way Of Water soundtrack and subsequently making the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars.

That momentum carried over into the beginning of this year, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” as the most-streamed song in Spotify history (3.332 billion).

FOR NEW YEARS ??? 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/Gk6vgDMfOG — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

The Weeknd has also drummed up anticipation for the 2023 leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour by posting a recap of his 2022 North American leg. “We’re just getting started…,” he tweeted on Tuesday, January 3.

Watch the video below.