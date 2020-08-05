The Weeknd Teases A Posthumous Collaboration With Juice WRLD

A fair amount of posthumous material from Juice WRLD has been released since the rapper’s death, like his Legends Never Die album and his big Eminem collaboration “Godzilla.” He had a select group of collaborators feature on his album as well, like Halsey, Marshmello, and Trippie Redd. Now his legacy will be added onto by The Weeknd, as he revealed the pair has new music on the way.

Last night, the Canadian superstar took to social media to write, “XO + 999 Thursday Night.” He also shared a tweet that Juice penned last September, writing, “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record…”

The Weeknd has been busy as of late. He has a heaping amount of nominations at the upcoming MTV VMAs, and he’s getting ready to perform a live virtual concert on TikTok. He has also dived deep into the world of animation: Aside from his cartoon “Snowchild” video, he also made guest appearances on Robot Chicken and American Dad.

As for Juice, his work has been tearing up the charts. Legends Never Die had a huge week and debuted at No. 1, but perhaps more impressively, he had five songs simultaneously occupying the top ten of the Hot 100 chart.