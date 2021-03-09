The Weeknd was somehow not nominated for any Grammy Awards this year, a fact from which he says he’s moved on. So while The Weeknd won’t get any wins this weekend, the ceremony was preceded by some good news for the Canadian artist: The Juno Awards, Canada’s biggest music awards ceremony, revealed their list of 2021 nominees today. Unlike the Grammys, The Weeknd leads the pack with six nominations.

The Weeknd and his work are up for Juno Fan Choice, Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, and Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year. Other artists to score big include Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe, who each have five nominations.

The ceremony is set to take place on May 16. In the meantime, check out the nominees in the major categories below and find the full list of nominees here.

Juno Fan Choice

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Nav

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single Of The Year

“Drink About Me” — Brett Kissel

“If The World Was Ending” Feat. Julia Michaels — JP Saxe

“Intentions” Feat. Quavo — Justin Bieber

“Kissing Other People” — Lennon Stella

“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd

Album Of The Year

You — Ali Gatie

Courage — Céline Dion

Changes — Justin Bieber

Thanks For The Dance — Leonard Cohen

After Hours — The Weeknd

Artist Of The Year

Ali Gatie

Celine Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group Of The Year

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist Of The Year

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Breakthrough Group Of The Year

2Freres

Crown Lands

Manila Grey

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter Of The Year

Alanis Morissette — “Ablaze,” “Reasons I Drink,” “Smiling”

Alessia Cara — “Hell and High Water

Jessie Reyez — “Coffin,” “Before Love Came To Kill Us,”

“Far Away,” “No One’s In The Room”

JP Saxe — “A Little Bit Yours” “Golf On TV,” “If The World Was Ending”

The Weeknd — “After Hours,” “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears”