The Weeknd began the year by releasing his sixth album Dawn FM, which the singer teased and promoted for more than six months. The album gave fans not only 16 songs but also contributions from Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never. Despite the hype behind it, Dawn FM failed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as it was beaten by Gunna’s DS4EVER, which outsold it by just 2,300 copies.

Despite this, The Weeknd did accomplish something big: He recently passed Justin Bieber as the musician with the most listeners on Spotify. A press release revealed that The Weeknd has 85,667,564 monthly listeners on the app, giving him the most for any artist at the moment. It stops a streak that Bieber has held since last spring. Regardless, Bieber still holds the title for the most listeners at any point in Spotify history, after he became the first artist in the platform’s history to have more than 90 million monthly listeners.

Recently The Weeknd released videos for “Gasoline” and “Sacrifice” from Dawn FM. He also shared two new “alternate world” versions of songs from Dawn FM.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.