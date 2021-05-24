It’s only right that the 2021 Billboard Music Awards commences with a performance from The Weeknd. The singer displayed a heavy presence towards the top section of the platforms albums and singles chart since the late 2019 release of his “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” tracks, the debut singles from his 2020 album, After Hours. More than a year after releasing that album, one that was shockingly snubbed at this year’s Grammy award, The Weeknd conlcudes the After Hours era with a brand new performance of “Save Your Tears” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He performed the track while leading a fleet of red and white-colored old-fashioned cars while sitting in one of his own.

Always giving us innovative performances!!! @theweeknd is full speed ahead at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/3I74Fp6hB8 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 24, 2021

The Weeknd’s set at the award show comes after he snagged yet another No. 1 single thanks to his remix of “Save Your Tears” with Ariana Grande. After winning the award for Top Hot 100 Song earlier in the show, The Weeknd took a moment to tease new music. “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he declared.

He previously hinted at new music in a string of tweets last month. “Made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” he wrote to begin a string of tweets. “Nothing’s ever random… now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.”

As for the Billboard Music Awards itself, the singer snagged seven wins before the official show began. These wins include Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song.

Check out a clip of The Weeknd’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards performance in the video above.