The Weeknd Hints At Even More To Come In The ‘After Hours’ Era

It’s been a tremendously long album cycle for The Weeknd’s After Hours. The album’s journey began when “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” were released as singles in late November 2019, and after performing at this year’s Super Bowl, it appears The Weeknd isn’t done with After Hours just yet.

Over the weekend, The Weeknd took to Twitter to declare that he is getting in on the NFT craze with a release of his own, tweeting, “new song living in NFT space. coming soon.” Hours later, he suggested that there’s more to come in regards to After Hours, tweeting, “p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet …” He then added, “still tying some loose ends.”

p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet … — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

still tying some loose ends. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

That said, if The Weeknd was done pushing After Hours now, he will have left behind a prosperous era of which he can be proud. “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Heartless” achieved respective Billboard Hot 100 chart peaks of Nos. 1, 2, and 3, while “In Your Eyes” managed to top out at No. 13. “Blinding Lights” was the best-selling song of 2020 and it recently became the first song to ever spend a full year in the top 10 of the Hot 100; On the current chart, it sits at No. 6.

