The Weeknd isn’t quite done with the After Hours era yet, considering he just released a new remix with Ariana Grande. He does seem to be thinking about what’s next, though, as last night, he took to Twitter to seemingly tease new material.

He began by tweeting last night, “it’s the night-time that matters…,” followed hours later by a GIF of Bugs Bunny laying in bed, unable to sleep. He then added, “what is real?” After that, he got to teasing, writing in a trio of tweets, “made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” “nothing’s ever random,” and “now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.”

Those tweets seem to suggest that something new is in the works, and a fresh album from The Weeknd in the not-so-distant future wouldn’t be a surprise, given that he discussed the possibility months ago. A Rolling Stone profile from September revealed that The Weeknd has spent time working on new music in a makeshift studio in his condo, with The Weeknd himself saying, “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over.” He continued, “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide. […] I’m trying to find a perfect balance with the film and the music, and so far it’s going really well. I think I might have cracked the code.”