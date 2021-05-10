The Weeknd released After Hours back in 2019, but despite its age, the album continues to have a significant impact on popular music: Last week, a new Ariana Grande-featuring version of “Save Your Tears” found its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, on the chart dated May 15, the single remains in the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive week.

.@theweeknd & @ArianaGrande's "Save Your Tears" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a second week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 10, 2021

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 15, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 10, 2021

As a reminder, some trivia from when the song first topped the charts last week: “Save Your Tears” is the sixth No. 1 song for both The Weeknd and Grande, following “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights” for the former and “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck With U,” “Rain On Me,” and “Positions” for the latter. Also, After Hours the first album to yield three No. 1 singles since Drake’s Scorpion did so in 2018. Grande is also just the second artist with three No. 1 duets following Paul McCartney: Grande’s “Stuck With U” and “Rain On Me” are collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, respectively.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” continues to hover around the top at No. 2, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” premieres at No. 9, and The Kid Laroi and Miley’s Cyrus’ “Without You” rises to its new peak at No. 10.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.