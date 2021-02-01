Today (February 1) marks the first day of Black History Month, and The Weeknd and Postmates decided to mark the occasion in a big way: The Weeknd chose a Black-owned Tampa restaurant, Mama’s Southern Soul Food, and donated 150 meals, delivered by Postmates, to frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood. That’s near this year’s Super Bowl venue, Raymond James Stadium, where The Weeknd will be performing during halftime of the big game this upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is presumably busy getting ready for his big performance. He spoke about it in a recent Billboard interview, saying that he aims to make it a high-production experience, saying, “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”

There were rumors that his performance would run for around 24 minutes, making it twice as long as a traditional halftime show. However, those rumors were debunked, with a Pepsi publicist correcting, “The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show featuring The Weeknd will be roughly 12 to 13 minutes in length, as it has always been.”

The Weeknd won’t be the only artist performing in Super Bowl-related events, as Verizon just announced a post-game concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and others.