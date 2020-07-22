The Weeknd dropped his highly-anticipated record After Hours at the onset of the pandemic lockdown and has wasted no time in giving fans new content. A few weeks ago, the singer shared a trippy tour of a cityscape through his animated “In Your Eyes” video with Doja Cat. Now The Weeknd returns with yet another animated video, this time accompanying the slow-burner “Snowchild.”

For the cartoon visual, The Weeknd takes a surreal journey down memory lane. It opens with the singer walking through the streets of his Toronto hometown. The Weeknd sings of his former goal to make it to Hollywood as the visual distorts the city skyline. Reflecting on his success, the singer arrives to his California mansion only to discover the darkness that lies there. The visual then depicts the singer walking through the wilderness and undergoing a necessary transformation before he eventually arrives at a theater where he is set to perform.

The dreamlike video arrives after the singer was snubbed for a Polaris Prize nomination, one of Canada’s most prestigious musical awards. The singer first appeared on a list of over 40 potential nominations but once the list was pared down to just ten, The Weeknd didn’t make the final cut.

Watch the “Snowchild” video above.

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.