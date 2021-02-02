The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show is only a few days away, and now we’re starting to get a better idea of what the performance will entail. Here’s a new tidbit: Despite the pandemic presumably presenting more challenges from the production side of things, the show will still be performed completely live.

The show’s producer, Jesse Collins, spoke about it with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It’s all happening in that stadium, in that moment. We’re not bouncing off to another stadium and then cutting in, like some people have had to do. We are fortunate enough in this situation that we are able to do a live, live show. It’s gotta be about entertainment from a truthful perspective. Get away from the massive sets, all the hoopla, the flying this and that, and get to the core of what makes an artist special.”

He also added, “I think there’s a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren’t going to expect. It’s just going to be fun. It’s so perfect. We started creating this thing back in September, and the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance… It’s definitely a very special show.”

Of the show, The Weeknd himself recently said, “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”