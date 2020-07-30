The Weeknd debuted his vibe-heavy record After Hours at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown. The record quickly soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for an impressive four consecutive weeks. Ever since, the singer has shared a handful of mind-bending, animated videos to accompany his songs.

Now, The Weeknd is taking virtual form to perform a live concert through the social media app TikTok. Dubbed The Weeknd Experience, the singer will adopt an animated avatar to perform music from his latest record to fans in the digital realm.

Along with offering fans a much-needed source of entertainment, The Weeknd Experience will also benefit charity. Funds raised during the show will benefit The Equal Justice Initiative, an organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. Fans can donate directly through TikTok and they will match all donations made up to a “generous amount.”

In a statement, TikTok organizers said they hope the event will be unforgettable: “#TheWeekndEXP will gather everyone from all walks of life to create legendary memories through a combination of featured hashtag challenges, creative effects, and a must-see experience.”

The Weeknd Experience kicks off 8/7 at 8:30 pm ET. RSVP to watch the virtual concert on TikTok here.

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.