The future of live music remains uncertain, but The Weeknd seems to think that things will be better in 2022: He has announced new tour dates in support of After Hours, which are set for next year.

After Hours Tour 2022 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

The North American leg of the tour will start in Vancouver in mid-January before wrapping up in Tacoma, Washington in early May. After a few months off, The Weeknd will then tour Europe in September, October, and November. The majority of the new dates are rescheduled shows, although there are new performances included as well.

This is actually the second time the tour has been rescheduled: It was originally set for 2020, but a couple months into the pandemic, it was pushed back to 2021.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

01/14/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

01/15/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

01/17/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

01/19/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

01/21/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/23/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/24/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

01/26/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

01/27/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

01/30/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/01/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/02/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/03/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

02/05/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/06/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

02/08/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

02/11/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/12/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

02/13/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/15/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/16/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/19/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

02/20/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/22/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

02/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/01/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

03/03/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/04/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

03/06/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/08/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/09/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/13/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

03/15/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/16/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

03/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/19/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/22/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/25/2022 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/28/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/29/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

03/30/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/01/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

04/04/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/05/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

04/07/2022 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena *

04/08/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/10/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/11/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

04/14/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/16/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

04/18/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

04/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/23/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

04/24/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *

04/27/2022 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

04/30/2022 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

05/01/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/10/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena *

09/13/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericcson Globe

09/15/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

09/16/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

09/18/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor

09/20/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

09/21/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

09/23/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

09/24/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

09/26/2022 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle *

09/28/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

09/29/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis *

10/01/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena *

10/03/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/04/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome *

10/06/2022 — London, UK @ The O2

10/07/2022 — London, UK @ The O2

10/08/2022 — London, UK @ The O2

10/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/11/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/13/2022 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast *

10/15/2022 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/16/2022 — London, UK @ The O2

10/18/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

10/19/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

10/20/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

10/22/2022 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena *

10/24/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center *

10/25/2022 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena *

10/28/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi *

10/29/2022 — Montpellier, France @ Sud de France Arena *

11/01/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum *

11/02/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *

11/04/2022 — Budapest, Hungary @ Arena *

11/05/2022 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

11/07/2022 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena *

11/10/2022 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena *

11/12/2022 — Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier *

11/13/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena *

11/15/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro *

11/16/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 *

* new show