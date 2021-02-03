The future of live music remains uncertain, but The Weeknd seems to think that things will be better in 2022: He has announced new tour dates in support of After Hours, which are set for next year.
The North American leg of the tour will start in Vancouver in mid-January before wrapping up in Tacoma, Washington in early May. After a few months off, The Weeknd will then tour Europe in September, October, and November. The majority of the new dates are rescheduled shows, although there are new performances included as well.
This is actually the second time the tour has been rescheduled: It was originally set for 2020, but a couple months into the pandemic, it was pushed back to 2021.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
01/14/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
01/15/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
01/17/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
01/19/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
01/21/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/23/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/24/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
01/26/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
01/27/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
01/30/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/01/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/02/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/03/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
02/05/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/06/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
02/08/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
02/11/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/12/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
02/13/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/15/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/16/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/19/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
02/20/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/22/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
02/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/01/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
03/03/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/04/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
03/06/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/08/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/09/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
03/13/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
03/15/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
03/16/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
03/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/19/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/22/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/25/2022 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/28/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/29/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
03/30/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/01/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
04/04/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/05/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
04/07/2022 — Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena *
04/08/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/10/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/11/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
04/14/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/16/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
04/18/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
04/19/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/23/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
04/24/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *
04/27/2022 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *
04/30/2022 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
05/01/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/10/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena *
09/13/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericcson Globe
09/15/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
09/16/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *
09/18/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor
09/20/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
09/21/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
09/23/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
09/24/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
09/26/2022 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle *
09/28/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
09/29/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis *
10/01/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena *
10/03/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
10/04/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome *
10/06/2022 — London, UK @ The O2
10/07/2022 — London, UK @ The O2
10/08/2022 — London, UK @ The O2
10/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/11/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/13/2022 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast *
10/15/2022 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/16/2022 — London, UK @ The O2
10/18/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
10/19/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
10/20/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
10/22/2022 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena *
10/24/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center *
10/25/2022 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena *
10/28/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi *
10/29/2022 — Montpellier, France @ Sud de France Arena *
11/01/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum *
11/02/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *
11/04/2022 — Budapest, Hungary @ Arena *
11/05/2022 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
11/07/2022 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena *
11/10/2022 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena *
11/12/2022 — Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier *
11/13/2022 — Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena *
11/15/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro *
11/16/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 *
* new show