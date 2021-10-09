Less than two years after arriving with After Hours, The Weeknd is just moments away from delivering his sixth album to the world. It’s the latest in increased activity from the singer such a short time after he dropped off his 2020 album. The shortlist of moments from him include winning the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, continuing work on an upcoming HBO series, collaborating with artists like Kanye West, Doja Cat, and Belly, and winning a number of music awards after events like the Juno and Billboard Music Awards.

Next up for the singer comes a new role with the United Nations. The Weeknd was recently named The United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador. The position was announced with a statement from the singer himself.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” he said. “Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

The new position with The United Nations comes after a number of donations to humanitarian causes including $1 million to the U.N. World Food Programme’s work in Ethiopia. The Weeknd is of Ethiopian descent as his parents emigrated to Toronto before his birth.

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” Barron Segar, CEO and President of World Food Program USA, said before adding, “We are honored that he has joined our mission.”