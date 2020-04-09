The Weeknd Responds To The Fan Backlash Against His Comments About Usher And ‘Climax’

After The Weeknd called Usher’s 2012 hit “Climax” a “Weeknd song” in a Variety profile, Usher himself checked in with his #ClimaxChallenge on social media, teasingly responding with a passive-aggressive, acapella rendition of his own song on social media. Now, Usher’s “Climax” collaborator Diplo is chiming in with his own take on the “controversy,” giving The Weeknd himself the perfect springboard to address the fan backlash.

The producer admitted that The Weeknd was indeed an inspiration for his work on Usher’s standout. “The production on ‘Climax’ lends itself to House Of Balloons era The Weeknd,” he tweeted. “When I heard those early records they blew my mind — soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. The idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to Usher, one of my favorite voices of all time.” He also noted that “It was a song that always had a crescendo but never felt like it reached the peak” and compared it to how “some relationships never make it to where you want them but for a moment it could feel like ecstasy.”

the production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd. when I heard those early records they blew my mind – soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) April 9, 2020

It was a song that always had a crescendo but never felt like it reached the peak. kind of like some relationships never make it to where you want them but for a moment it could feel like ecstasy. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) April 9, 2020

The Weeknd used the opportunity to make his statement, posting a screenshot to Instagram and adding, “Of course media blows everything out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on ‘Climax.'”

Check out Diplo and The Weeknd’s responses above.