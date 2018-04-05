The Who Ushered In A New Era Of Rock At The Fillmore East In 1968

UMG

The Fillmore East. The name itself evokes an aura of unmitigated rock excellence. Though the New York City venue only operated under this legendary moniker for about three years in that critical period between 1968 and 1971 — the building itself currently serves as a branch of the Emigrant Savings Bank — it played host to some of the biggest names in rock history, all of whom breezed through its fine wooden doors at the peak of their performative powers, staging one, two, three, sometimes even four-hour long spectacles of unbelievably intense and emotive musicianship.

The memories are almost too numerous to fully recount. Janis Joplin’s torrential, venue-opening gig with her band Big Brother And The Holding Company in 1968. Jimmy Page captivating the crowd with his violin bow during Led Zeppelin’s performance of “How Many More Times.” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young selling out six nights in a row in 1970. The Grateful Dead dosing everyone backstage with LSD before blowing the audience’s minds. A young Patti Smith in the crowd watching her future flash before her eyes as Jim Morrison writhed around onstage with the rest of The Doors. The Allman Brothers Band sending the building off for good with an hours-long rendition of “Mountain Jam” that finally ended sometime around dawn.

“It was a great old building,” The Who’s longtime soundman Bob Pridden told me recently over the phone. “It had boxes on the side that people could be in like a proper old-fashioned theatre. It was a bit grubby inside, but it was fine. The stage was fine, and of course [promoter] Bill Graham was very thorough and very good. He always had a decent P.A. in his theaters.”