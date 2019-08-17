Getty Image

The iconic Academy Award-winning ’90s rap group Three 6 Mafia is back. Juicy J and DJ Paul haven’t worked together in many years and have both gone on to have prolific solo careers. But the two have decided to reunite with their old crew and join forces for The Return Of Three 6 Mafia tour. Both rappers have hinted at a Three 6 reunion several times, and it is finally here.

As stated on the tour poster, which depicts Juicy J and DJ Paul as sculptures, the reunion tour will feature original members of the Hypnotize Minds crew and surviving members of Three 6 Mafia. Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat will grace the stage, while DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will also support the lineup for the October 12th show. Juicy J confirmed the tour on social media. “Three 6 Mafia reunion tour!” he wrote.

DJ Paul also announced the tour. “The rumors are true,” he wrote.

So far, only one tour show has been announced in their hometown of Memphis at Landers Center in Southaven in mid-October. But more shows could be added to the roster soon. Tickets for The Return Of Three 6 Mafia tour are on sale 8/23.