Thundercat is known for being a pretty quirky guy, but that doesn’t stop him from shooting his shot in the Zack Fox-directed video for “Dragonball Durag.” The song is the first single from his upcoming album, It Is What It Is, out April 3 on his own Brainfeeder label.

The video highlights Thundercat and Fox’s shared goofball sense of humor, as ‘Cat dons the titular durag on a sunny day, developing the confidence to hit on various women around town. Of course, his antics come across silly or creepy more than smooth as he tries to dance seductively and flirts with comedian Quinta Brunson in the park, plays Romeo to Kali Uchis‘ Juliet (resulting in a call to “911”), and throws game at the sisters of Haim. Of all the women, Este seems the most willing to go for it, but her sisters pull her away before she and Thundercat can seal the deal.

In the press release for the song, Thundercat explains the appeal of the anime-printed hair accessory, saying, “The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Watch the hilarious ‘Dragonball Durag’ video above.

It Is What It Is is out 04/03 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.