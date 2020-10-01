With drive-in theaters making a comeback in the COVID era, the uses for the format have also expanded to accommodate far more than just old movies (or new ones, for that matter). Drive-ins are now hosting live concerts as well, giving recording artists an outlet to once again perform in front of fans in person — even if they are separated by necessity and a few dozen car windshields.

The latest artist to make use of the format is R&B/jazz star Thundercat, who will host a socially-distanced concert on October 24 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California with guest comedian Hannibal Buress. Tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, October 2 at 10 am PT via Night Out. Attendees will designate the number of guests per vehicle at purchase, with cars to park at minimum distance required by CDC guidelines. All attendees must also wear masks.

Thundercat is six months removed from the release of his latest album, It Is What It Is, which featured the single “Dragonball Durag.” The song was remixed by Guapdad 4000 and Smino in August. Meanwhile, Buress debuted his Miami Nights special on YouTube in July.

The drive-in show is Saturday, 10/24. For more information, visit Night Out’s website here.