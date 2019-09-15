Diddy teamed up with AT&T to host Revolt Summit, a weekend of guest panels and networking events where major players in hip-hop meet up to celebrate culture and the power of music. This weekend’s Atlanta, Georgia summit saw some big-name guests like DJ Khaled, Timbaland, and Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas. T.I. was also invited to speak on a panel, and things got heated.

The rapper was invited to sit on a panel with Killer Mike, Trump advisor Katrina Pierson, and conservative leader Candace Owens. Once the conversation turned to politics, T.I. fired back at Owens, inciting the crowd.

The panel’s conversation turned to a discussion about Trump’s signifier, his slogan “make America great again.” Owens said Ronald Reagan used the same slogan during his campaign. “Was that racist when Ronald Reagan had that as his slogan?” she asked the crowd. “Yes,” was the resounding response from the crowd. That’s when T.I. jumped in. “Please answer this,” Tip said to Owens. “When you say ‘make America great again,’ which period are we talking about? The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

The two continue back-and-forth with T.I. winning the support of the crowd. Watch a clip of the discourse below.

Candace Owens Was Defending Donald Trump & T.I Wasn’t Having it pic.twitter.com/g5HLuYvY2a — 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) September 15, 2019

The Revolt Summit wraps up in Atlanta Sunday and will be hosted in LA the weekend of October 24th. Get tickets to the LA Revolt Summit here.