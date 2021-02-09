Tierra Whack is officially on a tear. On Wednesday last week, she demolished Ludacris’ Kanye West-produced “Stand Up” beat in a seemingly random freestyle on her Instagram. Then, on Saturday, she piqued fans’ interest with yet another freestyle, this time obliterating Onyx’s 1995 classic “Last Dayz.” Something was clearly afoot. Then, yesterday, she took a hard left turn into a much more modern-sounding lane, hijacking burgeoning Staten Island drill upstart CJ’s hit single “Whoopty” and joyriding like a Monaco champion to show off her ability to snap over pretty much any beat in existence.

Fans are now convinced Whack is planning a drop sometime in the near future because these lyrical exercises very strongly resemble a project rollout (Kota The Friend did something similar for the first Lyrics To Go tape). However, considering Whack’s unconventional tendency to go so hard against the grain, it might be best to just enjoy these potential one-off freestyles as just that.

The anticipation is understandable though. When Whack released her debut EP, Whack World, in 2018, the world was forced to stand at attention. Clocking in at 15 tracks and 15 minutes and accompanied by a visual album that combined Salvador Dali and Missy Elliott, Whack World presented something so different from the norm that Tierra became an instant superstar, popping up on the 2019 XXL Freshman Class. Since then, she’s released more wacky videos for tracks like “Unemployed” and “Dora,” but what fans really want is to see how she follows up her unique debut. One thing these freestyles do show is if she opts for a more straightforward, rap-focused approach, we still won’t be disappointed.

Watch Tierra Whack’s freestyle above.