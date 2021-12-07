Philly rapper Tierra Whack had been keeping a low profile since releasing her genre-shifting debut project Whack World in 2018, but it looks like her comeback is just getting started. After dropping her three-song Rap? EP last week with the video for “Stand Up,” she announced a follow-up project coming this week titled Pop? Does anyone else sense a theme developing here?

With Rap? touching on Whack’s witty wordplay and ferocious flows, it stands to reason that Pop? will likewise focus on her equally astute songwriting skills, which should never be underplayed after she put out the upbeat “Only Child” in 2019. Both projects add up to a more thorough — though still incomplete — image of the multitalented rapper-singer, who appears to be working her way up to making these EPs a genre-themed series. She’s fond of throwing curveballs, though, so there could just as easily be a full-length album on the way as well.

Either way, the past two weeks represent a sharp uptick in Whack’s productivity after she spent the years since being declared a XXL Freshman only releasing a handful of singles — albeit really good singles like “Link” and “Unemployed” — and freestyles over classic beats like Ludacris’ “Stand Up” and Onyx’s “Slam.”

Pop? is due 12/9 through Interscope. Pre-save it here.