Cardi B, Mick Fleetwood, And Others Are Headlining TikTok’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Music is an integral part of the TikTok experience, so naturally, some big stars have made a significant impact on the platform. In a few days, TikTok is rounding up a bunch of them to help welcome 2021 with their live New Year’s Eve celebration.

The event, which kicks off on December 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Lil Yachty and TikTok personality Brittany Broski. Set to perform during the show are Saweetie, Conan Gray, Jason Derulo, Anitta, Aly & AJ, Tai Verdes, Powfu, and Avenue Beat. Meanwhile, musicians set to appear on the program in a non-performing capacity are Cardi B, Mick Fleetwood, Liam Payne, and Rebecca Black.

2020 was full of music-focused TikTok trends. Perhaps the most notable of them was the resurgence of Fleetwood Mac thanks to a dude on a skateboard vibing out to their music. Fleetwood previously thanked Nathan Apodaca for helping introduce his band to a new generation of music fans, saying, “We owe you and it’s such a celebration of everything. It’s so joyous and fun and I was just lead right into it. […] I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are challenging I’ve heard you speaking and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

