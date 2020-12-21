Tobi Lou Holds Back Tears In His Introspective ‘2Hrs’ Video

Tobi Lou struggles to hold back tears on his new single “2Hrs.” The emerging Chicago presaged his long-awaited album Parrish Blue with a dazzling video for its melancholy single on Friday, visually representing the metaphorical expressions of his pain with a bold color scheme and a hypnotic video full of floating jellyfish. The reflective video is directed by Tobi Lou himself along with his frequent collaborator Glassface.

Tobi had a relatively quiet 2020, pushing back the release of Parrish Blue to 2021, but that didn’t stop the indie artist from making long strides in his journey to increased acclaim. In September, he released the soothing “Pretty Much” video featuring a nostalgic glance back at Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” video. Then, in November, he dropped back-to-back collabs with even more of his Chicago brethren. First, there was “Okay,” a flirty exchange with Dreezy, then a few weeks later, he teamed up with Saba in the latter’s video for “So And So.”

All along, he’s been releasing self-shot visuals for more singles, including “Student Loans,” the animated “Darlin’,” “Notice Me,” and “Cheap Vacations.” He’s proven prolific and consistent in 2020; now all that remains is to put it all together on Parrish Blue.

Watch Tobi Lou’s “2Hrs” video