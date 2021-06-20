Celebrity boxing matches are all the rage these days. We’re a couple weeks removed from Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s matchup. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell duked it out as well. And we can’t forget Nate Robinson and Jake Paul’s fight at the end of last year. That being said, there are some other names around the celebrity world who want to square off in the ring, two of those being newly-inducted XXL Freshman rappers Toosii and DDG.

i need a boxing match set up 🥊 — Toosii (@toosii2x) June 19, 2021

Toosii hopped on Twitter to share his desire for a fight, writing, “I need a boxing match set up.” The tweet came to DDG’s attention after it was reposted by a hip-hop page on Instagram. In response, DDG wrote, “Did somebody say box?” to which Toosi replied, “Let’s set it up.” It appears that there isn’t any bad tension between the two rappers, so if the fight becomes a reality, it should all be in good fun.

This comes days after Toosii and DDG were inducted into the 2021 XXL Freshman class. They joined Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, 42 Dugg, Toosii, Iann Dior, Flo Milli, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, Rubi Rose, and Morray as the other acts on the annual list.

Pooh Shiesty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.