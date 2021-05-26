Music

Toosii Gets Support From His Formidable Crew In The Complacent Video For ‘Red Die’

by:

Toosii has been feeding his fans with plenty of music over the last fifteen months. The Raleigh, North Carolina rapper’s latest release came earlier this month when he dropped his Thank You For Believing mixtape. Just a few weeks removed from its arrival, Toosii returns with a brand new video for the project’s outro, “Red Die.” In the new effort, the rapper surrounds himself with a formidable crew while reflecting on the hard times and celebrating the good moments in his life. The visual moves back and forth from moments of Toosii and friends standing in a parking lot to them posted up in a room drowned in red lighting.

The video for “Red Die” is just the latest in a string of visuals that Toosii’s released over the last few weeks. He previously delivered videos for “Shop” with DaBaby and “What It Cost.” He also accompanied Lil Tjay in an effort for “Love Hurts.” As for Thank You For Believing, the project sees addtional appearances from Latto (fka Mulatto) and Key Glock and altogether, it serves as a great follow up to Toosii’s 2020 efforts — Poetic Pain and Platinum Hearts — which helped put him on the map as an artist to watch in 2021.

You can press play above to watch the “Red Die” video

Thank You For Believing is out now via South Coast Music Group. Get it here.

