The OVO Sound ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack Will Contain A New Drake Song After All

With Drake‘s Top Boy reboot set to premiere on Netflix Friday, the announcement on Tuesday of an accompanying soundtrack was not surprising. The pleasant surprise, however, is that the soundtrack, Top Boy: A Selection Of Music Inspired By The Series, out Friday as well via OVO Sound, will feature at least one credited Drake song after the tracklist was posted on OVO Sound’s Twitter account Wednesday.

TOP BOY

Friday Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/tSkdWi32XV — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) September 11, 2019

Drake will close the soundtrack out, just like he did with his joint-album with Future, on the 17-track effort’s last song, “Behind Barz”. While the reboot’s score is composed by British musician Brian Eno, the soundtrack’s theme is simple: “a selection of music inspired by the series.”

2019’s been an interesting year for Drake. Without releasing a new solo full-length release, the Calabasas-based artist has maintained his grip at the top of the music industry. In June, Drake released the two-track EP The Best in The World Pack on the heels of the Raptors winning the NBA Finals and produced another top 10 single. In August, Drake released a compilation album of all of his loosies over the years and parlayed that into his sixth No.1 solo album. In between those two feats, Drake hopped on Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 and Swae Lee’s second single for his forthcoming solo album.

