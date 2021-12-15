Last summer, Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. More than a year later, a preliminary hearing was held regarding the case, and it ended Lanez charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. While there’s no doubt that Megan was shot in the foot, Tory denies being the person who fired the gun. Despite this, an LAPD detective reporter testified during today’s hearing that Tory actually apologized to Megan for shooting her.

XXL reports that a source says an LAPD detective testified that “Tory called Megan’s friend Kelsey in a jailhouse call that was recorded to apologize for shooting Megan.” Another report, from the Los Angeles Times, revealed the detective’s name to be Ryan Stogner and confirmed that he said Tory made said call. Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, claimed that a shooting was not mentioned during the call.

Both Lanez and his attorney declined to comment. Next hearing Jan. 13th. In a preview of a possible defense during today's prelim, Peterson's attorney seemed to be hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion) may have actually pulled the trigger. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2021

Also one interesting exchange: As an LAPD detective testified about an apologetic jail phone call Lanez made to one of Megan's friends, the rapper had enough: “How about you tell me what I was apologizing for bro? That don’t make no sense," he yelled at the investigator. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2021

Furthermore, James Queally, a reporter for The Los Angeles Times, mentioned another “interesting exchange,” which happened during the trial, over Twitter: “As an LAPD detective testified about an apologetic jail phone call Lanez made to one of Megan’s friends, the rapper had enough: ‘How about you tell me what I was apologizing for bro? That don’t make no sense,’ he yelled at the investigator.” Queally added, “Peterson’s attorney seemed to be hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion) may have actually pulled the trigger.”

The next hearing for the shooting case has been set for January 13.

