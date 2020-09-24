Tory Lanez Promises To Break His Silence Tonight And People Are Tearing Him To Shreds

Tory Lanez might be the owner of the worst ratio on Twitter after seemingly offering to break his month-long silence in the wake of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. When the Torontonian rapper popped up on Twitter to apologize for his absence and tease … something coming at 9 pm tonight, the reactions were, shall we say, less than enthusiastic.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he wrote. While he doesn’t make it entirely clear what silence he’s referring to or what he has time for at 9 pm tonight, his wording is certainly suggestive. The timing is, as well; due to both in conjunction, the general consensus is that he’ll likely be releasing a song offering an alternative telling of the August incident, in which Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in both feet.

Needless to say that under the circumstances, his overture was met poorly. At best, it’s kind of tone-deaf to announce anything short of a public apology for his actions. At worst, it seems he might be willing to use the scandal to promote a new single despite the harm he’s allegedly caused (and for which he’s under police investigation). Naturally, the fan reactions are probably not quite what he expected — or perhaps they are. Either way, they’re overwhelmingly negative; as many of the fans pointed out, the timing — the day after Breonna Taylor’s killers were essentially excused from accountability — is even worse than J. Cole’s when he dropped “Snow On The Bluff.” As the saying goes: Read the room, Tory.

See some of the reactions below.

You’re about to destroy the ratio record my lord. https://t.co/g0lO11fAW8 — Colb (@___Colb___) September 24, 2020

9pm PST is 12am EST and that’s when all the new music drops. If this nigga tryna roll out a song/project bruh… https://t.co/Sy5i6Vb71t — Frozen Water 🏁 (@OfficiallyIce) September 24, 2020

unless you plan on letting megan sho*t you back on live, keep it you little bitch. https://t.co/dFv0j4zmbt — dr. b. h. scalliwag, ph.d. (@such_A_frknlady) September 24, 2020

Aren’t you dropping a song at this same time? You’re pathetic. And, so are “fans” who choose to stream his shit. Weakest link. Always. https://t.co/ISmoniLxbJ — PattiLaBelle’sGoldMirror (@KirkWrites79) September 24, 2020

You shot an unarmed woman who posed no threat to you because you were “too drunk”…..respectfully go to hell. https://t.co/pqaZckYsgj — Billion (@kNo_Mercy) September 24, 2020

Written just like a bitch nigga. https://t.co/sKQKSFNO05 — B.A. Williams (@bawllms) September 24, 2020

Read the room you little bitch https://t.co/JvJU7rkgdq — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) September 24, 2020

We don’t need to hear your “side.” https://t.co/Gty4ooI0b2 — safy (@SafyHallanFarah) September 24, 2020