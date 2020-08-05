Tory Lanez’s gun charge last month turned out to be the beginning of a larger issue and a drastic turn of events. With Megan Thee Stallion and her friend present for his arrest, it was revealed shortly after — thanks to a post from the Houston rapper — that Megan suffered a gunshot wound sometime before the Tory was apprehended by LAPD police officers, refuting an initial report that her foot injury came as a result of Megan stepping on broken glass. Supported by new reports, fans quickly pieced together that Tory Lanez may have been the one who shot Megan in the foot, a claim that is still unconfirmed. Following a few statements from Megan this past weekend, which focused on the public’s reaction to the matter, rumors began to spur that Tory was deported as a result of the shooting, a claim his representative now denies (via XXL).

In a statement to XXL, a rep for Tory Lanez denied the deportation rumors saying the rapper was actually quarantining with family. “Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida,” the statement read. “This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character.” The statement arrived after a video surfaced to social media that captured the Canadian rapper at what looks like a McDonald’s reportedly speaking to a homeless man.

Scroll up to watch the reported video of Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.