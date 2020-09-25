Tory Lanez left the internet in an absolute shock with the events that unfolded after his August shooting incident, one that left Megan Thee Stallion with bullet wounds in each foot. While the Houston rapper opted to keep things quiet following the incident, Megan was forced to open up about the situation after she claimed that Tory and his team reported false information, such as initial reports saying her foot injury resulted Megan from stepping on broken glass. While talk of the shooting had died down in recent weeks, Tory announced a bold return in the form of a tweet that read, “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST.”

Keeping that promise, the rapper returned with much worse than what fans expected. Rather hop on Instagram live to explain himself, Tory opted drop a full project, entitled Daystar, and on the project’s intro track, Tory Lanez claims that Megan is framing him in the shooting incident on the project’s into track “Money Over Fallouts.”

Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit

Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest

Trying to keep this sh*t 200 with you, shorty, I can’t prove it

But those people in your ear, they the true ones that I fear

They really got you thinking Tory Lanez would do you in for real

Don’t forget you was my b*tch, I held it down and kept it real

I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills

And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me

Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me

In addition to denying the accusations, Tory also takes a shot at Kehlani and Kaash Paige in the song rapping, “Hurt my heart to see them Twitter fingers come from Kehlani’s and Kash’ page.” He later furthers his agenda on “Sorry But I Had To…” where he raps, “If you got shot from behind, how can you identify me?”

Following his bold announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Tory’s announcement and it was far from positive. The tweet seemed to suggest that Tory would supply an explanation that would make sense of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet, and based off the album, it’s clear Tory’s stance is that he was not the responsible in this situation, something that most fans will find hard to believe.

Listen to the album, if you so desire, above.

