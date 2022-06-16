Megan Thee Stallion recently opened up in a Rolling Stone interview about when Tory Lanez shot her in her feet. She talked not only about the pain of the situation, but also the way she felt betrayed by her friends, specifically Kelsey Harris, who she suggested may have taken a bribe to keep quiet.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?'” she explained. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean, ‘Your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.'”

Harris has now come out with a statement on social media, writing, “When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you,” She posted a video afterwards, saying, “If y’all not catching onto the social media games by now […] then I don’t know what to tell y’all. I knew this was going to happen. This is just the beginning y’all. I know y’all want me to talk. So, like, when it’s my turn. Just know. I’m going to break everything the f*ck down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

