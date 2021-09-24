Rolling Stone reports Toronto rapper Tory Lanez’s defense is in “meaningful discussions” with prosecutors in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case to work out a plea deal and avoid trial. Kathy Ta, a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, told the judge at a hearing for the case Thursday and reiterated to Rolling Stone after, “We’re in possible settlement discussions.” However, she said that if no deal is reached by November 3, then there will be a preliminary hearing in December, and witnesses will start being called.

Lanez’s defense attorney, Shawn Holley, told Rolling Stone in a statement, “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and [Tory Lanez]’s plea of not guilty stands.”

Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet as she walked away from him following an argument after a party in Hollywood last summer. Megan was reportedly walking away from Tory’s vehicle when the Toronto rapper opened fire. He was charged in October with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Some Megan Thee Stallion fans thought he suffered a major setback in his defense after he cryptically tweeted, “It’s been real,” but it turned out to be his way of getting attention as he began promoting his next album.