People Are Comparing Tory Lanez To R. Kelly Following His Statements About Megan Thee Stallion

Over a month after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot and lying to the press about it, Tory finally addressed his side of the story. The reason it took Tory so long to speak to the situation is because he did it in the form of an hour-long mixtape. Throughout his music, Tory denied Meg’s accusations and called out Kehlani and Kaash Paige while he was at it. Because of the nature of his response, fans are now drawing comparisons between Tory and the disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Following the release of Tory’s mixtape, Daystar, Megan supporters and Tory fans alike flocked to Twitter to join in on the discourse. To put the situation into perspective, many began comparing Tory’s fallout to that of R. Kelly’s following the incriminating documentary Surviving R. Kelly and his subsequent arrest. One user wrote that Tory’s album reminded them of the time when Kelly responded to allegations against him with the 19-minute track “I Admit It.”

Another Twitter user leaned on the comparison to predict that Tory won’t get canceled for shooting Megan because many refuse to separate an artist’s actions from their music.

Others were more directly hating on Lanez’ fans for continuing to support his music.

Read reactions to Tory’s statements above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

