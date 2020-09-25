Over a month after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot and lying to the press about it, Tory finally addressed his side of the story. The reason it took Tory so long to speak to the situation is because he did it in the form of an hour-long mixtape. Throughout his music, Tory denied Meg’s accusations and called out Kehlani and Kaash Paige while he was at it. Because of the nature of his response, fans are now drawing comparisons between Tory and the disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Following the release of Tory’s mixtape, Daystar, Megan supporters and Tory fans alike flocked to Twitter to join in on the discourse. To put the situation into perspective, many began comparing Tory’s fallout to that of R. Kelly’s following the incriminating documentary Surviving R. Kelly and his subsequent arrest. One user wrote that Tory’s album reminded them of the time when Kelly responded to allegations against him with the 19-minute track “I Admit It.”

remember when R. Kelly released that 19 minute song “addressing” his allegations? Tory releasing this album feels a lot like that. — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) September 25, 2020

Tory tryna R Kelly his way out of the situation. pic.twitter.com/7DZJBfrDlr — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez has “R Kelly” trending, just off association…that should tell you everything you need to know lol — Avatar Eli (@EliSeeney) September 25, 2020

Another Twitter user leaned on the comparison to predict that Tory won’t get canceled for shooting Megan because many refuse to separate an artist’s actions from their music.

Tory lanez won’t get cancelled. People will still listen. People will still defend him. R Kelly was literally sexing and marrying children and he was in the game forever. People still went hard for him. — Helga Pataki (@BerthasRoom) September 25, 2020

I can’t separate the artist from the music so it’s still f*ck Tory Lanez & R. Kelly. I don’t care how good they are, they’re not my heroes. Fuck outta here, goofy. — ♡ ♡ ♡ (@j4ydawtt) September 25, 2020

Others were more directly hating on Lanez’ fans for continuing to support his music.

This #torylanez situation shows how y’all will sell out for some fucking music, that man shot a woman for no reason and y’all still gonna put coins in his pockets. This reminds me of the people who still supports r Kelly pic.twitter.com/h5cqzKUsPu — lanautica.f (@FLanautica) September 25, 2020

Good morning Tweeps!!! I'm side-eyeing these abuser lovers and caped crusaders of Tory Lanez and R Kelly. The FBI should be watching yall abuse loving asses. pic.twitter.com/Tc1qXb3ncw — Gray Sweats Phallus Inspector (@TongiaIAm) September 25, 2020

Read reactions to Tory’s statements above.

