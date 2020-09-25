Getty Image
People Have Thoughts About Tory Lanez’s New Project And His Megan Thee Stallion Accusations

Tory Lanez has been the subject of much criticism in recent months (to put it lightly) since he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper generated more attention yesterday when he declared that he would break his silence on the situation before releasing a new project, Daystar.

On Daystar, Lanez tells his side of the story and claims that Meg is actually framing him for the shooting. He also took the opportunity to call out some of his detractors, including Kehlani and Kaash Paige.

With the project, Lanez has given music fans a lot to digest. It’s been hours since the release of Daystar, so folks have had plenty of time to share reactions to it on Twitter, and indeed they have.

Some people called out what they see as hypocrisy of Lanez fans hyping up the project while also demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, with one user summarizing, “How are y’all going to sit here and be activist for Breonna Taylor but bumping Tory Lanez new album ???”

There was also criticism for fans who were convinced by Lanez’s arguments, with one Twitter user writing, “So y’all wouldnt believe Megan and kept asking her to post proof but Tory dumbass make a single lyrics and y’all already believe him?”

People who decided to listen to Lanez’s new project also caught some heat for supporting the rapper:

Check out some other reactions below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

