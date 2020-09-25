Tory Lanez has been the subject of much criticism in recent months (to put it lightly) since he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper generated more attention yesterday when he declared that he would break his silence on the situation before releasing a new project, Daystar.

On Daystar, Lanez tells his side of the story and claims that Meg is actually framing him for the shooting. He also took the opportunity to call out some of his detractors, including Kehlani and Kaash Paige.

With the project, Lanez has given music fans a lot to digest. It’s been hours since the release of Daystar, so folks have had plenty of time to share reactions to it on Twitter, and indeed they have.

Some people called out what they see as hypocrisy of Lanez fans hyping up the project while also demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, with one user summarizing, “How are y’all going to sit here and be activist for Breonna Taylor but bumping Tory Lanez new album ???”

How are y’all going to sit here and be activist for Breonna Taylor but bumping Tory Lanez new album ??? pic.twitter.com/ETVnxA7ujd — Pennywise🎈 (@_xlrv_) September 25, 2020

Tory going on live the day after the Breonna Taylor verdict to defend shooting a black woman is PEAK tone def. — Touré Ali 🖤 (@TourexAli) September 24, 2020

Imagine screaming “Protect Black Women” and tweeting bout how upset you are that Breonna Taylor’s killers got acquitted and in less than 24hrs Tory Lanez make you forget all that pic.twitter.com/VS3CFvv2oc — Ave Guapo ♿️ (@Davinci4x) September 25, 2020

If you supporting damn Tory Lanez after shooting an unarmed black women keep Breonna Taylor’s name out your mouth too. Black women get treated like SHIT and y’all co-sign and celebrate it and make jokes about it. — Shamber (@ratpack12345678) September 25, 2020

what’s confusing is everyone turned into civil rights activist for Breonna Taylor but streaming Tory Lanez’s music after HE shot a black woman with zero remorse. it’s giving performative. — 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) September 25, 2020

There was also criticism for fans who were convinced by Lanez’s arguments, with one Twitter user writing, “So y’all wouldnt believe Megan and kept asking her to post proof but Tory dumbass make a single lyrics and y’all already believe him?”

So y'all wouldnt believe Megan and kept asking her to post proof but Tory dumbass make a single lyrics and y'all already believe him? pic.twitter.com/NWAI3rvNSF — B.L ⁷🧨🧁 (@BLdaydream) September 25, 2020

So you telling me all Tory had to do was drop a album for y’all to believe him? Go straight the fucking hell because the bar is low asf. pic.twitter.com/OtvADNBv6l — Layla🦋 (@misslala215) September 25, 2020

People who decided to listen to Lanez’s new project also caught some heat for supporting the rapper:

So after scrolling the timeline.. Tory basically dropped an album he knew y’all would listen to bc your messiness is greater than ya principles.. Capitalizing off shooting a black woman, social media’s nosiness while making a point that his numbers are there.. and y’all helped. — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) September 25, 2020

I hope everybody has a great day. Except the people who pressed play on a tory lanez album. Y’all can choke. — PROTECT YUNG BBQ (@kashmirVIII) September 25, 2020

So yall really tuned in Tory's live and streamed his music!??!! This is why we will never be free…. — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) September 25, 2020

y'all really treat black women like a game… the fact that y'all even CLICKED on tory lanez album while preaching breonna's name is really giving maggot brain pic.twitter.com/EEnA63EaVH — 𝘣𝘥𝘦 ♌︎ ♃ (@stelleom) September 25, 2020

Tory you one short, frail, dwarfed, bald headed bitch. Built like a middle schooler while looking like an uncle at the same time. pic.twitter.com/j6aQ7yQc1X — daame 🚀🖤 (@daamedondada) September 25, 2020

Me this morning unfollowing men defending Tory. pic.twitter.com/r0jwzsFxCM — 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@_TylerGangOrDie) September 25, 2020

a whole album? Tory guilty as fuck. pic.twitter.com/uaEhZC8eSx — α. (@whorefordrake) September 25, 2020

watching niggas defend tory proves to me more and more that women are right… niggas aint shit. — Abel 🇩🇴 (@imchasingdreamz) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez been quiet this whole time, but wants to post "his side" in an album. pic.twitter.com/1awbqpA0fl — Britt📸 (@ArliHazel) September 25, 2020

Tory logic is…

Meg you got shot in the foot (allegedly) the bullet/bullets hit no bones or tendons. You (Meg) can still walk & wear red bottoms.

I (Tory) lost 10 million dollars

Now how is that fair? pic.twitter.com/E23XFWAlis — Baldblack1 (@Baldblack11) September 25, 2020

