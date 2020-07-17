Early this week, news broke out that Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in the Hollywood Hills. Initial reports of his arrest placed Megan Thee Stallion with the Canadian rapper, as she reportedly sustained a leg injury due to stepping on broken glass. However, a couple of days later Megan revealed in an Instagram post that her foot injury was the result of multiple gunshots to her leg in “a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” Shocked that the Houston rapper was the victim of a shooting, fans began to speculate what happened Sunday night in Hollywood between Tory and Megan. TMZ has returned with a new report on the incident, revealing a potential answer.

According to their latest report, Tory was the individual responsible for shooting Megan. Tory, Megan, her friend Kelsey Nicole allegedly got into an argument after leaving a party in Hollywood. Riding together in a chauffeur-driven SUV, Megan and Kesley sought to exit the vehicle at one point, and it was then that Tory shot twice from within the SUV, hitting Megan both times in the foot.

A couple of days after the incident TMZ released the video of Megan being placed in handcuffs before allegedly being taken to the hospital. In the video, bloody footprints can be seen on the ground as Megan walks on the sidewalk following the officer’s commands. Despite the report, Tory has not been named as a suspect nor has he been confirmed as the person responsible for shooting Megan.

The latest report can be read here.

