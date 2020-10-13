Today, Tory Lanez appeared in Los Angeles County court (by phone) for an arraignment regarding him being charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and there were some noteworthy developments.

TMZ reports that Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, requested a continuance, which was granted, so Lanez did not enter a plea. That said, it wasn’t like nothing happened. The judge issued a protective order against Lanez, so he must now legally stay at least 100 yards away from Meg and not contact her. Additionally, the judge also ordered that Tory surrenders any guns he owns.

The rapper’s bail was set at $190,000, which Lanez will post via a bondsman present at the hearing. Immediately after the hearing, Lanez took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, which he captioned, “Happy camper.”

This news comes on the same day that Meg published a New York Times op-ed in which she references the shooting. In the piece, titled “Why I Speak Up For Black Women,” Meg wrote, “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place. My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.