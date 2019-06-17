Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tove Lo’s latest record is 2017’s Blue Lips, but that was a couple years ago now, so she’s due for a new album. Sure enough, she has one on the way, as she revealed that her fourth record, Sunshine Kitty, will be coming out at some point later this year. Details are scant at the moment, but what isn’t is new music, as she just shared a new video for the single “Glad He’s Gone.”

It’s a really clever clip, too. The whole thing plays out as a phone conversation between Tove Lo and a friend going through a break-up, with the lyrics serving as all the dialogue. As people tend to do while on the phone, Tove Lo just starts walking, and she somehow finds herself everywhere from a vast desert to on the deck of a giant ship. There’s more to it than that, but it’s a video worth watching, so no spoilers here.

Tove Lo said of the video, “I think this might be the best video I’ve ever done. It tells the story of the song SO WELL while being a bizarre mini action movie. I loved working with the directors Vania & Muggia, who came up with this genius idea. The four day and night shoot in Kiev was very intense but with the best and most hard working crew! If anything, it made me realize how much I love acting (and that I’m a real committed friend haha)”

Meanwhile, she said of the song, “We’ve all been on both sides of the break up pep talk with our friends and we all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that idiot behind. It’s about friendship and love. It’s the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup. You’re reminding her she’s your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support. It makes fun of the demands of being a good girlfriend and the dirty stuff you do just to make him confident. There’s a message to it. I’m telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It’s about all the fun you can have after heartbreak.”

Watch the video for “Glad He’s Gone” above.