In 2018, the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody reinforced the fact that a music biopic can be tremendously successful: It’s the highest-grossing music biopic in US history. There is money to be had and there are stories to be told in this arena, and now, Tracy Morgan has thrown his white brimmed hat into that ring with his new Lou Bega biopic Mambo No. 5… except not really. It’s not a real movie, but he did share a hilarious parody trailer of the fictitious project on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In the “film,” Bega’s father wants him to give up on his dreams and work in the paprika mines. Later on, Bega is seen in a recording studio, struggling to figure out the lyrics and title of what would become “Mambo No. 5” until a manager (played by Kimmel) gives some helpful suggestions. From there, the song is a success, and Bega ends up winning the Nobel Prize for mambo, and he says in his acceptance speech, “I’d like to thank a little bit of everybody!”

In reality, the actual Lou Bega’s most recent release is A Little Bit Of 80’s, a 2013 album featuring covers of songs like Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon,” “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters, and other hits from the decade.

Watch the fake Mambo No. 5 trailer above.